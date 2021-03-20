Sandia Labs researchers work to predict location of methane gases on seafloor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of researchers from Sandia National Labs is working with the Naval Research Laboratory to develop a new system that will help predict the location of natural resources. “There’s a famous quote,” said William Eyemold, a Postdoctoral Fellow working at Sandia Labs. “We know more about the surface of the moon than we do about the surface of the ocean,” said Eyemold. But Eyemold and a team of researchers from Sandia National Labs are working to change that.

Using software for sampling and analysis, researchers are working to predict where methane hydrate could be found. “Looking into different resources of where there are accumulations of natural gas,” said Eyemold. The team is working with the Naval Research Lab on this project, which he says is important for many reasons.

“It represents a huge amount of natural gas resources, it could be used for the energy sector,” said Eyemold. “It’s also very important for the environment. It’s a huge amount of carbon and methane that’s buried in these sediments. If it gets released into the atmosphere, it’ll have [a] significant impact on the atmosphere and environmental concerns,” he told KRQE.

Eyemold says the Navy will also benefit from this information. “The presence of this gas in the sediments will be able to affect the acoustic properties of the seafloor,” said Eyemold.