Sandia Labs has new device that sees inner workings of battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new paper-thin radio-frequency detector, designed to work inside batteries made for everyday use, provides information on battery’s health while charging and discharging.

“It could enable researchers to check a battery’s function and capacity after years of storage without destroying it,” said Eric Sorte, a physicist at Sandia National Laboratories.

The work is funded by Sandia’s Laboratory Directed Research and Development program that helps researchers better understand and distinguish batteries to improve renewable storage and national security applications.

The detector is thinner than a sheet of paper and made to fit inside a battery of any shape. Researchers have already placed it inside a commercially available battery and hope to one day insert a detector strip inside a battery during the manufacturing process.