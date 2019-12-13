Samuel L. Jackson’s voice now available for Amazon Alexa devices

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Actor Samuel L. Jackson on stage during Rev. Al Sharpton’s 65th Birthday Celebration at New York Public Library – Stephen A Schwartzman Building on October 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- If you use an Amazon Alexa smart device there’s a new voice option available. You can now get most of your questions answered in the voice of Samuel L. Jackson.

Hear the iconic actor’s voice responding to your requests for a weather forecast, music or ask Jackson specific questions to learn more about the actor himself. You can get started by simply asking Alexa, “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson”.

With the option, you can even choose whether you’d like Sam to use explicit language or not.

However, he doesn’t fully replace Alexa’s voice and this feature doesn’t support shopping on Amazon, skills, or reminders. The new voice option costs $0.99 however, after an introductory period, Amazon states celebrity voices will be $4.99.