Popular app brings up concerns over information

For kids living in a virtual world, adding someone on social seems harmless but it's not always the safest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A game full of crewmates and imposters, and you don’t know who is who until it’s too late. Among Us is an up and coming game for kids and adults all over the world but its popularity is causing some kids to get careless and share information they shouldn’t.

Something Tiffani Gonzalez saw first hand. “I downloaded it and I saw and I kind of got the gist of how to play it and then all of a sudden in the chat I would see people saying will you be my friend, add me on Snapchat, and then other people would ask them how old are you? 12? 10?” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a local teacher and knows how susceptible kids can be. Young kids are unaware of what they could be getting themselves into.

This is something Albuquerque Police say parents need to stay on top of. “Simple little information could potentially put them in higher risk,” said Lt. Nicholas Sanders, APD. The game itself isn’t a danger, it’s what happens inside the chat.

“I didn’t have to worry about things like this I just knew not to talk to the stranger across the street or someone offering me candy,” said Gonzalez. She logs in and plays and sees conversations all across the board. Once you give out one piece of information, it can lead to a rabbit hole of information no stranger needs to know.

“Whether you are giving out a Snapchat name or an Instagram name or several of the other platforms whatever is in that platform you’re allowing that other person to start to look into,” said Lt. Sanders. Right now, everyone is restricted to a virtual social life, making kids even more vulnerable.

But, there are ways to play safe by creating private games for people you already know and putting a censor on the group chat. “I feel blessed that I am the one in the chat with them but who else is in there or the next game that they play who are they going to be playing with who are they going to be adding on social media,” said Gonzalez.

