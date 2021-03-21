NMDOH to launch app that will notify people of potential COVID exposure

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is looking to make it easier to tell if you’ve been in contact with somebody exposed to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the DOH is launching a new app called “NM Notify,” which exchanges anonymous information with other hones nearby through Bluetooth.

If a person tests positive, they enter their verification code into the app, which will notify nearby phones if they’ve been exposed during a certain window. But those notifications won’t be sent in real time, as a way to protect the users’ privacy.

The new app will be available through Android and Apple stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES