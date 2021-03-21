NMDOH to launch app that will notify people of potential COVID exposure

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is looking to make it easier to tell if you’ve been in contact with somebody exposed to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the DOH is launching a new app called “NM Notify,” which exchanges anonymous information with other hones nearby through Bluetooth.

If a person tests positive, they enter their verification code into the app, which will notify nearby phones if they’ve been exposed during a certain window. But those notifications won’t be sent in real time, as a way to protect the users’ privacy.

The new app will be available through Android and Apple stores.