LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos National Laboratory is behind a “green” idea that puts bacteria to good use.

Lab biotechnologists have figured out a way to convert sugars from bacteria into economic-friendly products. Most notably, it can help create nylon that’s used in a lot of our clothes which could have a big impact on a world market.

The work was done in partnership with National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.