Google now lets users search for songs by humming, singing

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Google on Thursday announced a handful of new features of its search engine. One new trick now lets people hum an audio recording to try and figure out the song that’s been stuck in their head.
The tech company is calling it “Hum to Search.” The feature will allow users to hum, whistle or sing a song, and the system will try and identify it.
Google will then show results on what it thinks the tune is. It’s unclear how accurate the feature is, however, it will be available starting Friday, Oct. 16.
The new feature can be found in the Google app Search Widget. Just tap on the microphone icon, say “what’s this song?” and start humming for 10-15 seconds. It also works with the Google Assistant, but it’s not clear if it’s available on smart speakers and displays just yet.
Don’t Miss
- Local nonprofits gather donations for homeless veterans
- UNM bringing ‘Community Outreach Day’ to pharmacies and online
- Dixon apples to bring ‘bonus truck’ to Albuquerque on Oct. 25
- Famous New Mexican has plans to revive historic railroad
- UNM starts new contact tracing initiative