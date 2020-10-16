Google now lets users search for songs by humming, singing

FILE – This March 19, 2018, file photo shows a Google app in Baltimore. Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, focus on two areas where Google has struggled to make significant inroads. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Google on Thursday announced a handful of new features of its search engine. One new trick now lets people hum an audio recording to try and figure out the song that’s been stuck in their head.

The tech company is calling it “Hum to Search.” The feature will allow users to hum, whistle or sing a song, and the system will try and identify it.

Google will then show results on what it thinks the tune is. It’s unclear how accurate the feature is, however, it will be available starting Friday, Oct. 16.

The new feature can be found in the Google app Search Widget. Just tap on the microphone icon, say “what’s this song?” and start humming for 10-15 seconds. It also works with the Google Assistant, but it’s not clear if it’s available on smart speakers and displays just yet.

