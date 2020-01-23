Google launches new apps to help cut down on screen time

(KRQE)- Addicted to your phone? Google thinks it can help as the tech company has launched new experimental apps to help you break free from your device.

Google’s Activity Bubbles application aims to help users realize how much time they’ve spent on their phones. A bubble will appear on the screen every time the phone is unlocked. The longer you spend on your phone, the larger the bubbles will grow in size.

Google’s Screen Stopwatch feature tries to accomplish a similar goal as it displays the hours spend on your phone throughout the day. If you want to dumb down your smartphone, users can also acquire the Envelope app.

While it’s only compatible with the Pixel 3a, the app allows users to temporarily transform your phone in a simpler device. Users can print out a PDF which then can be folded into an envelope.

Place your Pixel 3a inside the envelope, allowing you to only use your device for phone calls and taking photos.