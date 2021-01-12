General Motors unveils plan for e-power, electric vehicles

NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – Electric vehicles only make up about 3 percent of global sales, but that could soon be changing. The CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, used the keynote address at CES to unveil GM’s plan for e-power, which will eventually include self-driving cars and even flying vehicles. “This moment will prove to be an inflection point. The moment when our world’s reliance on gas and diesel-powered vehicles will begin transitioning to an all-electric future,” said Barra.

GM, which recently revealed a new logo, says it will release 30 new electric vehicles by 2025. The e-powered GMC Hummer comes out later this year, capable of going 350 miles on a charge and 0-60 in just three seconds.

The Cadillac LYRIQ is expected in 2022 and features a high-tech interior with a heads-up display. The SUV also comes with supercruise, allowing drivers to let go of the wheel under certain conditions. Down the road, GM expects completely autonomous vehicles and drone-like machines that can soar above traffic.

CNET Roadshow’s Tim Stevens says all major automakers are adding electric cars to their lineup. Smaller companies like Sono are offering unique alternatives, including a car that uses built in solar cells to charge. “There’s the belief that consumers will start to get on board the EV bandwagon, it’s been a little bit slow. But that ultimately, that will pick up and that the majority of consumers will want EVs within the next five or 10 years,” says Stevens.

GM is also developing green delivery trucks for FedEx. The company believes its $27 billion electric investment will power new profits.GM is also working on new batteries that can allow vehicles to travel up to 450 miles on a single charge.

