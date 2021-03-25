Gallup McKinley schools get high-tech disinfecting robots

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – As schools get ready to welcome students back to class, one New Mexico school district is using a fleet of robots to keep everyone safe. These robots were originally created to disinfect hospitals. They’ll now have a crucial role in helping one New Mexico school district in an area that was hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

It’s straight out of a sci-fi movie. The robots are here. “I’m as smart as a fox and I’m here to outsmart the virus and other germs that may cause you harm,” said a UVD Robot.

Students at Twin Lakes Elementary in McKinley County named this robot ‘Mr. Fox’. “Thank you for giving me my name, ” said the robot.

The robot helps disinfect their school buildings. “It’s pretty exciting technology, they’re like mini Tesla vehicles,” said Gallup McKinley County Schools Superintendent Michael Hyatt.

Gallup McKinley County Schools bought 37 of these UVD Robots from a Danish group called Blue Ocean Robotics. The company claims the robots can kill 99% of the viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces.

“It’s got a set of UVC lights in the form of a tower, so it’s a slightly strange-looking object,” said Andy Molnar with UVD Robots. And when that blue light is on, it’s in cleaning mode.

“The light is very powerful at killing all pathogens you might find in a school environment and importantly the virus,” said Molnar. The District said most of the custodians have already been trained to use these robots, but they won’t need too much human attention because the robots are programmed to map out the building’s layout so they can clean all on their own.

“As a school district we’re always looking since last March, ways we can find technology to help us not only be more efficient but to do a better job in sanitizing our facilities that we’re in,” said Hyatt. The Gallup area has been one the of hardest-hit areas during the pandemic.

The district said they’ve gone to great lengths to make sure students and staff are safe. “They want what is best for you as kids and as staff,” said the school board president, Charles Long.

Thirty-four robots will be placed in schools, two will be in the district’s administrative buildings, and one in a warehouse. The company said this will be the largest deployment of their disinfecting robots in any school district in the country.