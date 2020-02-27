Facial recognition technology leads to arrest at Albuquerque store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Your face might be scanned against a database of photos the next time you walk into an Albuquerque retail store. A recent arrest at a grocery store in northeast Albuquerque shows facial recognition technology is being used to help identify certain individuals.

According to a criminal complaint, 23-year old Anthony Sena was arrested at the Albertsons on Montgomery near San Mateo on Wednesday after the store’s surveillance camera autonomously identified Sena’s face then alerted loss prevention officers.

The technology is something many people KRQE News 13 spoke with Wednesday didn’t even know was being used inside the store.

“No, I’ve never heard of retail stores using that at all,” said Janice, who was shopping at the Albertsons Wednesday afternoon.

Another shopper in the nearby area, Riley Pinack told KRQE News 13 he’d, “Never heard for anything like that.”

The technology may have been a surprise for Sena Wednesday, as well. According to a criminal complaint, Sena ran from a police officer at the store who tried to speak with him.

The criminal complaint states that loss prevention staff, “Requested the subject to be formally criminally trespassed due to shoplifting incidents in the past.”

Court records show over the last seven years, Sena has been accused of trespassing and stealing at several retailers across the metro, including multiple Target locations, Sportsman’s Warehouse and a Walmart.

According to a criminal complaint tied to Sena’s arrest Wednesday, an Albuquerque Police officer was working at the Albertsons on Montgomery when the store’s surveillance camera, “Put out a ‘Face First’ alert for subject Anthony Sena.”

The complaints state, “this alert advises (the store) when a subject known to shoplift or cause issues in their store enters the front door.”

According to an “overview” page on the company’s website, FaceFirst “is creating a safer and more personalized planet with facial recognition technology.” The company says it “empowers organizations to detect and deter real-time threats, transform team performance and strengthen customer relationships.”

Sena was arrested for “resisting, evading or obstructing an officer” after trying to run from the police who were attempted to criminally trespass him from the store. Sena also had two misdemeanor warrants.

KRQE News 13 asked shoppers about their take on the technology Wednesday.

“I understand the privacy thing but, it’s going to help to mitigate the problems related to stolen goods,” Pinak said.

“It’s good in the fact that they’re protecting us as a society, but it’s bad because … it leaves the door open to inaccurate identifications,” said Renee, who lives in Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 attempted asking Albertsons more about the technology Wednesday. The company responded with a two-sentence statement, saying in part, they don’t speak about security methods.

“We take the safety of our stores seriously both for our guests and our team members. In doing so, we cannot comment on the security methods utilized.” Nancy Sharp, Albertsons Market Stores Communications & Community Engagement Manager

Albuquerque Police also never responded to KRQE News 13’s questions about if they’re aware of other stores using this technology.