Collaboration including Sandia Labs to focus on artificial intelligence

Technology

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandia National Laboratories is working on advancing artificial intelligence through a new partnership.

Sandia National Laboratories, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and The Georgia Institute of Technology are launching the ARIAA Research Center. It will combine hardware design and software development to improve artificial intelligence technologies that benefit the public.

Sandia will develop methods to effectively use emerging machine learning devices and provide access to computer facilities and testbeds.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss