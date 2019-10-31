Collaboration including Sandia Labs to focus on artificial intelligence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandia National Laboratories is working on advancing artificial intelligence through a new partnership.

Sandia National Laboratories, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, and The Georgia Institute of Technology are launching the ARIAA Research Center. It will combine hardware design and software development to improve artificial intelligence technologies that benefit the public.

Sandia will develop methods to effectively use emerging machine learning devices and provide access to computer facilities and testbeds.