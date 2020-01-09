Apple users spent $1.4 billion on App Store in one week

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 06: In this photo illustration, a computer in a coffee shop displays onscreen the new Apple App store launched on January 6, 2011 in London, England. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

(KRQE)- Apple users loaded up on apps at the end of 2019.

According to CNN, the tech giant says its customers spent $1.42 billion on the App Store between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. That’s a 16% jump from 2018.

On New Year’s Day alone, the company stated it set a single-day sales record of $386 million for apps, an annual increase of 20%. For iPhone users, the hottest free apps were YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, and Facebook Messenger.

In paid apps, the top performer was Facetune, a photo editing app, followed by employee scheduling app Hotschedules, and the Darksky weather forecast app. For gamers, Mario Kart Tour, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Fortnite made the list of top free games.

Apple says app developers have earned more than $155 billion since the app store opened in 2008.