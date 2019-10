(KRQE)- The new emojis are out on Apple devices and they are more inclusive.

The tech company released nearly 60 new characters for its iOS 13.2 software update on Monday. The new group includes disability-themed emoji options like a seeing-eye dog, characters in wheelchairs, and prosthetic limbs.

They also now feature interracial couples and gender-neutral characters. Other emojis include a sloth and yawning smiley face.

Apple first previewed some of the emojis this summer.