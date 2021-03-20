Air Force Research Laboratory breaks ground on new space environment lab

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force research lab has broken ground on a new facility to look into space environment. The 3,500 square-foot Skywave Technology Lab will be located in a remote area at Kirtland Air Force Base.

Scientists will be able to develop and test new instruments for space vehicles and collect and process data for research on the upper atmosphere and radio frequency. It’s expected to cost $3.5 million.

A press release states that many of the systems the researchers use to monitor the space environment require large antennas or require spatially distributed arrays of sensors. The new lab will provide the outdoor space and a state-of-the-art facility for the team to perform tests locally before they send the sensor systems to the field.