Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
New skipper Dusty Baker keeps Astros clubhouse steady
Video
Chimayo ranks #24 on travel site’s most charming towns
Video
EPA, New Mexico to test for lead in school drinking water
Video
Nonprofit worries change in Bandelier’s status could lead to problems
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Governor Lujan Grisham holds post-session press conference
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Velarde
Drivers deal with rock slides on northern New Mexico highway
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
WATCH LIVE: Governor Lujan Grisham holds post-session press conference
Woman caught on camera stealing child’s phone at Albuquerque fast-food restaurant
Video
City of Albuquerque providing free home repairs, services to area seniors
Video
Neighbors split over Santa Fe arroyo crossing
Video
Forrest Fenn fires back at frustrated treasure hunter
Video
Man engages in lewd behavior in backyard of Albuquerque residence
Video
Police issue Silver Alert for Albuquerque woman
Video Forecast
Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
National Hispanic Cultural Center brings Brazilian Carnaval to Albuquerque
Video
New Mexico Lt. Gov. predicts Virgin Galactic’s space tourism launch is close
Video
Drivers deal with rock slides on northern New Mexico highway
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞