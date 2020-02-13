Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Mark and Montana De La Rosa fight on the same UFC card Valentine’s Day weekend
Video
Holly Holm is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
Video
Valentine’s date night at McDonald’s helps out community
Video
City seeks artists for ten new murals
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Truth or Consequences
Virgin Galactic spaceship arrives in New Mexico
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Video shows customer lash out at fast-food worker
Video
Adults-only Aquarium Overnight returns to ABQ BioPark
Albuquerque Public Schools respond to ongoing issues at storage yard
Video
NMDOH, CDC advise general public against using facemasks to prevent coronavirus
Fatal rollover crash in southeast Albuquerque
Local teachers receive grant to build STEM education in the classroom
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Visiting Angels sending ‘designated huggers’ to surprise local seniors for Valentine’s Day
Video
City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Local artist releases album compilation inspired by New Mexico and green chile
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞