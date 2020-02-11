Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Sports Desk: Lobo basketball second shot at SDSU
Video
Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign
Legislature 2020: Days left, where bills stand
Boys & Girls Club teaming up with City of Albuquerque for renovations
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
New Hampshire primary voting in full swing, as Democratic front-runners look for an edge
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 42 active closings. Click for more details.
TIJERAS
Wind, snow cause poor road conditions throughout New Mexico
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Snow leads to difficult driving conditions across New Mexico
Albuquerque works to become fractal capital of the world
Video
Winter storm brings blowing snow, cold temperatures to New Mexico
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞