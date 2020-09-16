Skip to content
Shiprock
Navajo Nation farmers fight back on alleged illegal hemp farms
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 27,041 Positive Cases
‘It’s really open to anyone’: Amazon kicks off career fair, set to fill 33K remote jobs averaging $150K
Video
A mother and daughter sentenced to 30+ years for leaving two kids in a hot car, appeal to Supreme Court
Video
Navajo Nation farmers fight back on alleged illegal hemp farms
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Man sentenced for manufacturing, possessing child pornography
Video
Albuquerque teens set up food stand to help pay family’s bills
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast
Video
Don't Miss
Tree cleanup continues more than a week after storm
Video
Albuquerque teens set up food stand to help pay family’s bills
Video
Red River Brewing wins title of best patio of New Mexico in online poll
Video
