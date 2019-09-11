Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Border Report
Top Stories
How to watch the third Democratic debate
Top Stories
Spokesman: Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
APD boat sent to Española to assist with search for missing girl
Trial for deadly DWI crash ends with 10 year sentence
Pres. Trump’s rally forces Rio Rancho schools, city offices to close Monday
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Local Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
APS-DENNIS CHAVEZ ELEMENTARY
Renezmae Calzada
APD boat sent to Española to assist with search for missing girl
Search for missing 5-year-old Española girl continues into day four
Possible suspect detained in Rio Arriba County girl’s disappearance
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Duo accused of plucking feather from peacock at BioPark
2019 Spirit Stick
APD boat sent to Española to assist with search for missing girl
Search for missing 5-year-old Española girl continues into day four
Pres. Trump’s rally forces Rio Rancho schools, city offices to close Monday
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for you health
Possible suspect detained in Rio Arriba County girl’s disappearance
Weather
Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
‘The Minutemen’ starring Liam Neeson to begin filming in New Mexico
Albuquerque man impersonates police officer, gets arrested
New Mexico man sails through the eye of Dorian
UNM doctor joins vaping research
Rio Rancho says new solar panels will save over $100,000 per year
Albuquerque man fined, claims MVD failed to notify him of emissions test
State Fair crowns new green chile cheeseburger champ