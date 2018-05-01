Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Albuquerque Museum’s 3rd Thursday event offers poetry and projects for entire family
Top Stories
Confusion, fear spread on Mexico border with new US policy
Former Gov. Richardson recalls one visit to Epstein ranch
Netanyahu makes history as Israel’s longest-serving leader
City of Albuquerque to give update on ART
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Officials give update on ART bus driver training and motorist education
Pueblo Police Department
VIDEO: Stolen truck hits power pole, causing grass fire and outages along I-25 in Pueblo
Trending Now on KRQE.com
Confusion, fear spread on Mexico border with new US policy
Former Gov. Richardson recalls one visit to Epstein ranch
City of Albuquerque to give update on ART
July 17 Morning Rush: Coors at Ellison reopens after fatal pedestrian crash
Planned Parenthood president forced out after only 8 months
Coors at Ellison reopens following fatal hit-and-run
Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman sentenced to life in prison
Don't Miss
Hiker discovers lost tortoise near Santa Fe
New Mexico’s first ‘food hall’ coming to Albuquerque
Albuquerque police hope to curb homeless problem at intersection