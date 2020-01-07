Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Second spaceship in Virgin Galactic fleet completes assembly milestone
Top Stories
Sen. Heinrich cosponsors resolution to prevent war with Iran
Big study finds no strong sign linking baby powder & cancer
BioPark alum becomes a father
Girl Scouts to feature new lemon cookie
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
———-
Balloon Fiesta
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Plastic Bag Ban
Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban: Are stores following the new rule?
Albuquerque shoppers adjust to plastic bag ban
Albuquerque gets ready for plastic bag ban
Plastic bags are out starting January 1 in Albuquerque
Shoppers, stores preparing for Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban
More Plastic Bag Ban Headlines
Proposed Carlsbad ordinance could ban plastic grocery bags
Bernalillo County Commissioners approve ban on single-use plastics
Bernalillo County considers plastic bag ban
Bernalillo County considers ordinance limiting plastic bags, styrofoam
Mayor Keller signs ordinance limiting single-use plastic bags
City council passes amended ordinance limiting single-use plastics
Council expected to take action on bill banning single use plastic
Albuquerque restaurant owners react to possible plastics ban
Residents inspire proposal of Albuquerque plastic bag ban
Councilors propose eliminating single-use plastic waste in Albuquerque
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead
Video shows MDC officer escape inmate attack
Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban: Are stores following the new rule?
Controversial artwork on Santa Fe wall turning heads
Dramatic video shows hunters lowering Ibex down steep mountainside
Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti enters race for U.S. Senate
Trucker confronts alleged predator at Albuquerque truck stop
Weather
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque’s plastic bag ban: Are stores following the new rule?
Video shows MDC officer escape inmate attack
Winter clothes needed! Local nonprofit takes kids on ‘Dream Snowboarding Trip’
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞