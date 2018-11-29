Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
University of New Mexico will cover tuition and fees for eligible freshman
Lobo women’s basketball ends regular season with win at Utah State
Sports Desk: Lobo men’s basketball struggle to finish
Video
NMDOT: I-25 off-ramp to close overnight for re-striping
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM
ROR - Own Recognizance
Human trafficking suspects appear in court
Video
Man accused of vandalizing GOP building faces judge
Video
Man accused of bribing police has day in court
Video
Salon worker accused of groping woman during pedicure
Video
Police chase down murder suspect hiding under a blanket in a car
Video
More ROR - Own Recognizance Headlines
Video: Suspect arrested after leading APD on high-speed chase
Video
Narcotics officer arrested on felony drug charges
Video
Video: Police bust woman accused of throwing liquor bottles at customers
Video
Shots fired in Albuquerque park lead to arrests
Video
Two more women accused in series of car burglaries
Video
Albuquerque driver hits van, witnesses keep him from leaving scene
Video
Judge claims no probable cause for man’s 22 felony animal cruelty charges
Video
Woman arrested for throwing bottles at grocery store customers
Video
Good Samaritan stops second crime in a year
Video
Suspect in highway chase released on own recognizance
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Facial recognition technology leads to arrest at Albuquerque store
Video
New Mexico United’s owner reveals what stadium could look like
Video
City ranks UNM property as top site for future homeless shelter
Video
Video shows jaywalker check traffic, hit by ART bus
Video
University of New Mexico will cover tuition and fees for eligible freshman
‘Brokenhearted’ Albuquerque shelter puppy in need of life-saving surgery and forever home
Video
Man ditches cop, gets stopped a second time for DWI
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
New York Toy Fair reveals the new curio’s for kids
Video
‘Brokenhearted’ Albuquerque shelter puppy in need of life-saving surgery and forever home
Video
Facial recognition technology leads to arrest at Albuquerque store
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞