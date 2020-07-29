Skip to content
Operation Legend
Demonstrators opposed to ‘Operation Legend’ gather at Albuquerque park
Video
Albuquerque man facing federal charges and first to be prosecuted under ‘Operation Legend’ in New Mexico
Video
Albuquerque mayor joins U.S. mayors denouncing federal law enforcement surge
Video
New video shows what led up to BCSO’s first mask citation
Video
Mayor Tim Keller joins other mayors in letter opposing federal agent deployment
Video
More Operation Legend Headlines
Group speaks out on multiple issues including ‘Operation Legend’
Video
Gov. Lujan Grisham says she’s willing to work with federal agents
Keller demands transparency, limited scope for Operation Legend
BCSO Sheriff Manuel Gonzales speaks out after visit to D.C.
Video
New information on federal officers’ role in ‘Operation Legend’ in Albuquerque
Video
Albuquerque mayor, police union differ on ‘Operation Legend’
Video
Mayor Tim Keller discusses ‘Operation Legend’ on CNN
Video
Senators Udall, Heinrich seek answers on deployment of federal agents to U.S. cities
President Trump reveals Operation Legend to curb crime throughout the country
Video
Trump sending more federal agents to some cities
Video
Enter The Big Bang Theory Pizza Party!
Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 efforts
Video
Governor extends public health order into August
Video
3.7 earthquake detected in northern New Mexico
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 20,388 Positive Cases
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Albuquerque man facing federal charges and first to be prosecuted under ‘Operation Legend’ in New Mexico
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast
Video
Los Alamos teen wins $250k in Regeneron Science Talent Search competition
Video
Pandemic alters traditional campaigning for 2020 elections in New Mexico
Video
FBI, Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reopen 45-year-old cold case
Video
