New Mexico Legislature
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs marijuana decriminalization bill
Legislation changes Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day
New Mexico governor signs bill to increase minimum wage
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs clean energy bill
Bill to allow NMSU campus in Mexico sits with governor
More New Mexico Legislature Headlines
Teachers unions, lawmaker and others at odds over dyslexia-related bill
Bill would give sex abuse victims more time to report
Governor looks ahead to 2020 legislative session
The 2019 legislative session ends; Democrats cheer, Republicans regroup
NM marijuana legalization effort unlikely to pass in 2019 session
Lawmakers approve tax bill
New Mexico DAs, AG urge governor to veto bill changing probation, parole procedures
Bill protecting pre-existing conditions heads to governor’s desk
Senate blocks abortion rights bill
2019 legislative session enters its final hours
Back to School
Tax Free Holiday & Searchable Database
Weather
Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
#LoveMyCity campaign comes to Albuquerque billboards, promoting positivity
State holds free immunization clinics for New Mexico kids
Metro driver concerned over gas station price glitch