Community gathers for visitation of longtime City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
New Mexico Elections
Louie Sanchez enters U.S. Senate race
Now Trending on KRQE.com
City reviewing response to ART bus brawl
Breaking Bad store opens in Albuquerque
APD: Deceased victim found at scene of Albuquerque shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham releases $7.68B budget proposal
Surveillance shows Albuquerque thieves stealing flower pots
Community gathers for visitation of longtime City Councilor Ken Sanchez
Billy the Kid, Russian spies & Nazi Scientists: New Mexico celebrates 108 years of statehood
Weather
Grant’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Billy the Kid, Russian spies & Nazi Scientists: New Mexico celebrates 108 years of statehood
‘Lighten Up Albuquerque’ festival to project local art onto city landmarks
Teen girls caught chucking rocks at cars across Albuquerque
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞
Winter Weather Special ➞