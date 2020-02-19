Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Carlsbad Police investigate after skeletal remains found
Mother, son arrested in connection to Roswell fatal shooting
ART bus involved in crash Wednesday
UT makes first 3D map of coronavirus, breakthrough in developing a vaccine
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Magdalena
Threat forces closure of Magdalena Municipal School District on Wednesday
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Mother, son arrested in connection to Roswell fatal shooting
ART bus involved in crash Wednesday
Foo Fighters coming to Rio Rancho
Video
New film production company hiring New Mexico crews, talent
Video
Secret Documents: State Officials covertly pay out $27,000,000
U.S. Dept. of Transportation grants $1.5M to 7 New Mexico airports
Video
New Mexico teacher home after being stuck in China
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Book-drive collects books to be placed in schools, buses, Rail Runner
Video
New film production company hiring New Mexico crews, talent
Video
Alford, Neal return to New Mexico and leave with a Nevada win
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞