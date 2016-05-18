Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Homemade soaps have New Mexico twist
Top Stories
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies
Mexico City assesses monument damage after anti-rape march
Rio Rancho celebrates ‘Sunday Funday’
Santa Fe Indian Market brings artists, collectors to Plaza
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Little League World Series
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Krqe Extra: Visual Data
City proposes big changes to major westside Albuquerque road
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Homemade soaps have New Mexico twist
Santa Fe gallery owner calling sculpture vandalism a hate crime
Albuquerque neighborhood association appeals permit for U-Haul business
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies
Mexico City assesses monument damage after anti-rape march
Police Video: Hear from the woman accusing Jon ‘Bones’ Jones of battery
Iranian tanker sought by US heads to unknown destination
Weather
Connor’s Sunday Evening Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Abundance of gas stations at busy Albuquerque intersection irks neighbors
First 2019 human case of West Nile virus in Doña Ana County
NMDOT asks drivers to be cautious as school year begins
12-year-old Albuquerque boy earns praise for his wildlife photography skills
NASA using satellite tech to track wildfires and smoke from space
#LoveMyCity campaign comes to Albuquerque billboards, promoting positivity
State holds free immunization clinics for New Mexico kids