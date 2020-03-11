Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
President Trump gives update on coronavirus pandemic
1
of
/
2
Live Now
To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
2
of
/
2
Judge Sandra Engel
Teen charged with impersonating officer gets one-year probation
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 17 Presumptive Positive Cases
New restrictions for New Mexico restaurants and bars to begin Monday
PNM, New Mexico Gas Company suspend nonpayment disconnects due to coronavirus outbreak
WATCH LIVE: To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
ABQ restaurants make changes, react to coronavirus health order
Governor announces new statewide closures
Video Forecast
Erica's Monday Morning Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Female free ride’ clinic bringing BMX to women
Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
Abused children in Bernalillo County to be recognized through ‘Save Jane’ event
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞