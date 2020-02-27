Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
2020 Elections
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Albuquerque entertainment venue Revel set to open Monday
Video
Accent mark mistake spotted on Santa Fe seal
Video
Albuquerque city council to vote on budget priorities
Video
Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Judge Linda Rogers
Suspect in attempted robbery faces judge
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
2020 NMAA High School State Basketball Tournament brackets released
Vertical farming bringing agriculture indoors, year-round in Albuquerque
Video
Neighbors fed up with speeding, racing near Albuquerque high school
Video
Man runs from cops, asks to see Barack Obama
Video
APD launches homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque
Video
March 2 Morning Rush: APD continues homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Chicago mayor: Police shooting video ‘extremely disturbing’
Video Forecast
Erica's Monday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Dental office in Rio Rancho uses therapy dog to keep patients calm
Video
More New Mexico properties sign up for Doggie DNA program
Video
New York Toy Fair reveals the new curio’s for kids
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞