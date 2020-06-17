Skip to content
Juan de Oñate Protests
District Attorney makes changes to charges in Oñate statue protest shooting
Video
Eyewitnesses to Monday night Oñate protest, shooting hold news conference
Video
New Mexico Indian Affairs Dept. issues statement on Oñate protest shooting
Friend of Oñate protest shooting victim speaks
Video
Accused protest shooter subject of 2012 Larry Barker Investigation
Video
More Juan de Oñate Protests Headlines
VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest
Video
City places controversial Juan de Onate statue in storage
Video
Map: Juan de Oñate references throughout New Mexico
Albuquerque Mayor denounces Oñate protest shooting, State Police to investigate
Video
PHOTOS: Controversial Juan de Oñate statue is removed in Albuquerque
APD: Man connected to Oñate statue protest shooting fired multiple shots
Video
City of Albuquerque removes statue of Juan de Oñate in Old Town
Video
Governor, lawmakers react to shooting of protester near Juan de Oñate statue
Video
Man arrested in shooting of protester near Old Town on Monday
Video
Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down
Video
Protests
Calls for other Oñate monuments to be renamed
Video
Man shot during protest still in critical condition but improving
Video
District Attorney makes changes to charges in Oñate statue protest shooting
Video
Eyewitnesses to Monday night Oñate protest, shooting hold news conference
Video
New Mexico Indian Affairs Dept. issues statement on Oñate protest shooting
Friend of Oñate protest shooting victim speaks
Video
New Mexico Civil Guard speaks out, governor and mayor condemn group
Video
City handing off Oñate shooting protest investigation to NMSP
Video
Accused protest shooter subject of 2012 Larry Barker Investigation
Video
VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest
Video
VIDEO: Tensions escalated leading up to shooting at Oñate protest
Video
District Attorney makes changes to charges in Oñate statue protest shooting
Video
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 10,065 Positive Cases
New Mexico Civil Guard speaks out, governor and mayor condemn group
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
APD: Man connected to Oñate statue protest shooting fired multiple shots
Video
Man arrested in shooting of protester near Old Town on Monday
Video
Grant's Wednesday Night Forecast
Video
Jon 'Bones' Jones, Steve-O team up to hand out care packages
Video
Online survey results show residents' view on police reform in Albuquerque
Video
Cigar store Indian statue stolen from store in Old Town
Video
