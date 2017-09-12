Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Milagro Boston Terrier Rescue seeks volunteers, donations
Top Stories
Department of Family and Community Services offers multiple services for Albuquerque residents
Suspect in deadly I-40 shooting expected in court
Report: Firefighters have the highest job satisfaction
Environmental group threatens to sue over alleged grazing
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Jon Bones Jones
Jon Jones’ B sample comes back positive
Weather
Christopher’s Monday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
New Mexico veterans share stories in traveling portrait project
Route 66 Summerfest to kick off in Nob Hill
New tool helps track dangerous road stretches, intersections