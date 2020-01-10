Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Colorado man accused of attempted kidnapping arrested in New Mexico
Top Stories
Father of man killed by APD fights back against city’s DOJ announcement
Repeat DWI offender avoids jail time
BioPark Zoo sees boost in attendance after penguin exhibit opening
Video shows riders take action when man is caught drinking on city bus
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
———-
Balloon Fiesta
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Hobbs
Video shows man breaking into cars in Hobbs
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Woman sues over ‘unnecessary patdown’ from New Mexico State Police officer
Polls show conflicting data regarding support of marijuana legalization in New Mexico
PHOTOS: Australia’s deadly wildfires from space
Local family’s dream of opening Nob Hill artisan bread shop takes rise through Kickstarter
Prosecutors look to block murder suspect’s self-defense claims
Pedestrian fatally struck near Farmington
NMSP investigate single-vehicle fatal crash in San Miguel County
Video Forecast
Grant's Monday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
“They inspire all of us”: The makings of a selfless senior
Local family’s dream of opening Nob Hill artisan bread shop takes rise through Kickstarter
People are hungry all year long: Roadrunner Food Bank seeks new volunteers for the new year
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞