Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
The ‘sandwich generation’: Local man caring for mom with dementia while also raising teenager
Scaled down red-flag bill heads to New Mexico Senate vote
City cites Family Dollar following increase in crime
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
1
of
/
2
Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
2
of
/
2
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
Grants
Grants family copes with tragic death
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque home on the market broken into
Grants family copes with tragic death
Village of Los Lunas getting new I-25 interchange
Interesting creature spotted at a snow-covered Isotopes Park
City cites Family Dollar following increase in crime
PETA calls out film industry after animal trainers charged
Scaled down red-flag bill heads to New Mexico Senate vote
Video Forecast
Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque library helps locals find long lost relatives for free
East Albuquerque neighbors fed up with messy recycling drop-off site
PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to difficult driving conditions in northeast, central New Mexico
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞