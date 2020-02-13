Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Adults-only Aquarium Overnight returns to ABQ BioPark
Evidence in trash can links dead neighbor to missing SC girl
Albuquerque man assaults officers at bar, offers them a bribe
Video
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghanistan truce agreement
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fort Sumner
Fort Sumner man making it in the film industry
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Man with Colorado marijuana medical card arrested in New Mexico for possession
Video
City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Two final suspects take plea deals in brutal killing
Video
DNA from sexual assault kit backlog identifies suspect in 2 cold-case rapes
Pedestrian fatally hit on I-40 near 98th Street, all eastbound lanes reopened
Video
Albuquerque man assaults officers at bar, offers them a bribe
Video
Fort Sumner man making it in the film industry
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Friday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Visiting Angels sending ‘designated huggers’ to surprise local seniors for Valentine’s Day
Video
City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque
Video
Local artist releases album compilation inspired by New Mexico and green chile
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞