Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
Live Events
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
U.S. Marshal hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
Top Stories
Trump says American warship destroyed Iranian drone
Records: Trump discussed quashing stories about affairs
Santa Fe creates initiative to welcome new residents
San Juan, McKinley Counties nominate candidates to replace Sen. Pinto
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Florida
Will Gov. Rick Scott sign legislature’s compromise on guns?
School shooting suspect indicted on 17 counts of murder
Trending Now on KRQE.com
New flashing stop sign aims to make westside intersection safer
All lanes reopened westbound I-40 near Atrisco Vista
Area, and trail closures issued as result of Roberts Fire
Critically acclaimed ‘The Cake’ at Aux Dog Theatre takes comedic look at love and values
Texas woman pleads guilty in shooting deaths of 2 daughters
AFR responds to fire at well-known abandoned Nob Hill church
Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case
Weather
Christopher’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Route 66 Summerfest to kick off in Nob Hill
Hiker discovers lost tortoise near Santa Fe
New Mexico’s first ‘food hall’ coming to Albuquerque