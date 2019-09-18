Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Balloon Fiesta
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Judge rules on motions leading into former BCSO sergeant’s trial
Top Stories
Major renovation planned at Bernalillo County’s most-used community center
DOT moving ahead with Carlsbad brine well project
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
Hobbs city commissioner facing charges for two physical altercations
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Hurricane Tracker
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Balloon Fiesta
Data Reporting & Interactives
Local Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Digital
Trump’s Rio Rancho Rally by the Numbers
Sandia National Laboratories to conduct controlled explosives test Wednesday
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plan making college free for state residents
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plan making college free for state residents
New Mexico tribe loses claim to national preserve
2019 Spirit Stick
Parents of deceased Española girl release statement
Pres. Trump Rally in Rio Rancho
Hobbs babysitter charged in 2-year-old’s death in hot car
Weather
Connor’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Sandia National Laboratories to conduct controlled explosives test Wednesday
Highlights from President Trump’s New Mexico campaign stop
Albuquerque seeks to write-off $21M in uncollected red-light camera fines
Pres. Trump’s rally in Rio Rancho: What you need to know Monday, Tuesday
UNM anatomy lab needs body donations
Balloon Fiesta by the numbers
New data shows hot spots for stray cats in Albuquerque