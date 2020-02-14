Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Israeli court: Netanyahu corruption trial to begin in March
India builds wall along slum ahead of Trump visit
Purse discovered in Ohio school wall contains items from 1950s
Bernalillo County Commission approves Winrock bonds
Video
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dexter
Dexter honors famous jockey Mike Smith
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
City considers hotel near Big-I as potential site for homeless shelter
Video
Police investigate fatal two-vehicle crash
Video
New Mexico teacher arrested for sexually assaulting female student
Video
Purse discovered in Ohio school wall contains items from 1950s
Neighbors urging city to tear down vacant home
Video
Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
Video
Rio Rancho couple believes house burglarized by neighbors
Video
Video Forecast
Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Local community centers work to keep seniors active, involved
Video
Visiting Angels sending ‘designated huggers’ to surprise local seniors for Valentine’s Day
Video
City takes down illegal stop sign in northwest Albuquerque
Video
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞