Damian Herrera
Doctors deem killing spree suspect competent to stand trial
Judge: Killing spree suspect still not competent to stand trial
New evidence taken in case of man accused in killing spree
Murder spree suspect requests trial be moved to different county
Man accused in shooting rampage indicted on four murder charges
More Damian Herrera Headlines
Video shows accused mass murderer tricking, attacking jail guard
Arrest video shows scuffle with suspect in shooting spree
Audio: Suspect in killing spree claims stepdad shot mother, brother
Family, friends ‘heartbroken’ after deadly shooting spree
APS parents frustrated with school calendar voting process
Mysterious lights dotting the night sky capture New Mexicans’ attention
Vandal leaves scary message carved into mall goer’s car
Albuquerque tops FBI list for most stolen cars in 2018
Gov. Lujan Grisham unveils recreational marijuana legalization proposal
State Police investigate crash involving pedestrian on I-40
Video shows high-speed chase leading up to man’s fourth DWI arrest
Grant's Friday Evening Forecast
New Mexico United 2020 season single-game tickets, passes go on sale
Film company to train Bernalillo High School students for film industry jobs
Albuquerque High School senior inspires patients at children’s hospital
