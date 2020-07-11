Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Legislature Special Session
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
San Gregorio Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest; 7 acres burned, 30% contained
17 sailors, 4 civilians injured as crews battle fire at San Diego-based Navy ship
APD requesting public’s help locating missing Albuquerque man
APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in NW Albuquerque
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
News Alert
News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Heat wave continues throughout state
Cuba
San Gregorio Fire burning in Santa Fe National Forest; 7 acres burned, 30% contained
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 15,028 Positive Cases
APD requesting public’s help locating missing Albuquerque man
New Mexicans try and beat the heat
Video
Two restaurant owners plan on keeping dine-in service, defying public health order
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
APD investigating homicide at NE little league field
APD investigating fatal motorcycle crash in NW Albuquerque
Video Forecast
Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
High Point police swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust, police say
10-time Langley Speedway champion Shawn Balluzzo dies following crash
Gallery
Silver Alert issued for Santa Fe man
More Don't Miss