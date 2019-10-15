Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Balloon Fiesta
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election Information
Transportation of giant rotor could impact Santa Fe commuters
Man connected to murders of 2 Albuquerque teens expected in court
Albuquerque woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of boyfriend’s aunt
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Data Reporting & Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Crime Reporting
Loitering suspect tased after allegedly threatening officer with rolling pin
Now Trending on KRQE.com
2-year-old finds hypodermic needle inside Albuquerque restaurant
The Astronaut is missing: An Albuquerque Sunport Whodoneit
2019 Spirit Stick
Study: Mother-daughter trips good for your health
Native American woman seeks GOP nomination for New Mexico House seat
Transportation of giant rotor could impact Santa Fe commuters
City of Albuquerque hoping to demolish problem property
Weather
Erica’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Enter to Win
Don't Miss
Albuquerque’s 2019 Local Election Information
Virgin Galactic debuts new Under Armour spacewear for private astronauts
The Astronaut is missing: An Albuquerque Sunport Whodoneit
More Don't Miss