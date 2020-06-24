Skip to content
Coronavirus Surveys
New Mexico families express concern about sending kids back to school
KRQE survey results: Parents split on allowing kids to play sports
KRQE poll results show some people would not dine-in at restaurants
KRQE poll shows how customers feel about dining-in restaurants, bars during pandemic
KRQE poll results shows some support for reopening theaters, sporting events
More Coronavirus Surveys Headlines
KRQE survey shows support, opposition for “full reopening” of New Mexico economy
KRQE Poll: 70% of New Mexicans say they’re wearing face masks
Video
Results: KRQE News 13 Coronavirus Safety Survey
KRQE News 13 Coronavirus Survey: Economic Impact Payment/Unemployment Insurance
Now Trending on KRQE.com
FAQ: New Mexico school Re-entry Plan
APS officials discuss re-entry plan for upcoming school year
Police charge man in deadly crash along Central
Man found dead in car in northeast Albuquerque
New Mexico ranks 4th in study of state education systems with most racial equality
New Mexico PED announces guidelines to bring students back in the fall
WalletHub: New Mexico has country’s most COVID-19 restrictions
Video Forecast
Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque 14-year-old entrepreneur launching business with the help of social media
Local businesses fight against ordinances they say would cost them money
Local race car driver inspired by Bubba Wallace
More Don't Miss