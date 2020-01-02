Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Sen. Tom Udall reacts to U.S. strike on Iranian general
Lawmaker hopes to establish mental health program for New Mexico student-athletes
Carlton Bragg will rejoin UNM Men’s Basketball, effective immediately
State lawmaker introduces bill hoping to solve statewide teacher shortage
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM
Chile
New York Times’ take on New Mexico’s chile industry lacks heat
APD jumps into New Mexico-Colorado chile war in new recruiting video
NM Tourism Dept. launches scavenger hunt for chile-themed decals
Local farm offers u-pick chile experience
Colorado police get involved in ongoing chile feud
More Chile Headlines
Coloradans fire back at New Mexico over green chile billboards
Local growers compete in Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off
The Pueblo chile, a unique source of heat
Red, green chile balloon pin helping Roadrunner Food Bank
The history of the green chile; it’s all about the New Mexico soil
Competition to decide best chile in New Mexico
Green chile farmers reporting shortage of workers statewide
State Fair crowns new green chile cheeseburger champ
Albuquerque 365 has fantastic events from festivals to green chile picking
New Mexico takes jab at Colorado chile in new ad
Now Trending on KRQE.com
January 3 Morning Rush: Teen girls caught throwing rocks at cars across Albuquerque
Teen girls caught chucking rocks at cars across Albuquerque
State lawmakers discuss new bill to legalize marijuana
‘Lighten Up Albuquerque’ festival to project local art onto city landmarks
More cities, counties join lawsuit over New Mexico taxes
How to visit National Parks for free in 2020
Dr. Phil’s son selling his unusual $5 million Beverly Hills mansion
Weather
Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forcast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
‘Lighten Up Albuquerque’ festival to project local art onto city landmarks
Teen girls caught chucking rocks at cars across Albuquerque
New Mexico background actors create ‘Background Bill of Rights’ for fair conditions on set
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞
Winter Weather Special ➞