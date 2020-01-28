Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Some utility vehicles recalled over crash hazards
Albuquerque Police Department arrests juvenile for Wednesday homicide
Man involved in two serious crashes pleads not guilty
Mariachi band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ performance outside Staples Center
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
Carlsbad
Stolen Carlsbad vehicle crashes, kills driver
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Man arrested, cited more than 50 times for trespassing
Albuquerque business owner accused of trafficking drugs
Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live, Work as moviemaker in 2020
Albuquerque Police Department arrests juvenile for Wednesday homicide
Albuquerque man runs from police, calls mother for help
Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion
Video Forecast
Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque named #1 Best Place to Live, Work as moviemaker in 2020
Poetry project aims to connect international district with future public library
Danny Granger talks guarding Kobe and one wicked crossover
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞