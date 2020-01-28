Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Legislature
2020 Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Fourth-ranked Aztecs hammer New Mexico
New exhibit comes to the Albuquerque Museum
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Two teen finalists head to DC for nationwide competition
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Bernalillo County
NMDOT wants residents to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ after the Big Game
Fosters, volunteers needed to assist with animals at Bernalillo County Animal Services
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Second pedestrian struck by ART bus in less than a day
Billboard urges public to rethink restricting abortion
Local restaurant chain offering ‘Spam burritos’ for limited time
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Sinkhole swallows truck in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque house flippers taking on more nuisance properties
2 killed following southwest Albuquerque vehicle pursuit
Video Forecast
Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Danny Granger talks guarding Kobe and one wicked crossover
New Mexico schoolkids ‘stick it’ to principal after winning fundraising bet
ABQ motorcycle repair shop owner teams up with APS students
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞