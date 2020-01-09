Skip to content
AFR Albuquerque Fire Rescue
APD, AFR respond to crash with injuries at Indian School and University
Lovington teen charged with running over, killing date
Teen sues Albuquerque Public Schools over teacher’s offensive comment
Video shows MDC officer escape inmate attack
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead
Albuquerque photography studio shuts down without notifying customers
Person of interest in high-profile Texas case has ties to New Mexico
Family looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that left woman in coma
Video Forecast
Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
New Mexico United unveils 2020 season schedule, new partnership
New Mexicans sewing pouches, wraps for millions of animals injured in Australia wildfires
Teen sues Albuquerque Public Schools over teacher’s offensive comment
