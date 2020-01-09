Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
‘Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico
Top Stories
Report: New Mexico’s rise in homelessness highest in the nation
APD creates auto theft unit Facebook group
Vermont bill would ban cell phones for people under 21
Officers buy Alamogordo teen new basketball hoop
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
———-
Balloon Fiesta
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.
Alamogordo
Officers buy Alamogordo teen new basketball hoop
Now Trending on KRQE.com
‘Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico
Albuquerque food truck recognized by Yelp as a must-try
Woman arrested at local massage parlor for allegedly offering happy endings
Lovington teen charged with running over, killing date
Silver City grave plot at the center of battle between city, family
Roswell police issue Amber Alert for 3-year-old after mother found dead
Albuquerque bakery owners to be featured in major advertisement
Video Forecast
Erica's Friday Morning Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque bakery owners to be featured in major advertisement
New Mexico United unveils 2020 season schedule, new partnership
BioPark Volunteers are making a difference, and they want you to join them
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞