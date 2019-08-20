Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
Video
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Weird
Don’t Miss
Top Stories
Vice president keeps up pressure for Mexico trade deal
Top Stories
Bernalillo County approves paid leave ordinance
August 21 Morning Rush: Man accused of driving erratically while waving gun shot by police
Philly police head resigns as bias suit roils department
String of vandalism continues at Albuquerque church, glass repair companies keeping busy
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
Contests
Interactives
Local Events
Photo Galleries
Quizzes
The Series
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Little League World Series
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living Local
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
Internship
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
The Series: A Mother's Love
Transcripts of interview with Gabriel Avila and Las Cruces Police
The Prosecutor: Susana Martinez extended interview
10 New Mexico cases that used Katie’s Law
Interactive: States that have enacted DNA arrestee laws
Jayann and Dave Sepich Extended Interviews
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Former New Mexico State Education Secretary named Interim Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools
August 21 Morning Rush: Man accused of driving erratically while waving gun shot by police
Philly police head resigns as bias suit roils department
String of vandalism continues at Albuquerque church, glass repair companies keeping busy
Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
Albuquerque woman part of push to make ‘pole dancing’ an Olympic sport
Court of Appeals rules accused child predator should be released until trial
Weather
Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
The Series, A Mother’s Love Part 2: Catching a Killer
Video: Women escape in pickup truck after cheating local nail salon
‘Rage room’ to open doors in Albuquerque
Video: Alaska kayakers escape wave from glacier collapse
Abundance of gas stations at busy Albuquerque intersection irks neighbors
First 2019 human case of West Nile virus in Doña Ana County
NMDOT asks drivers to be cautious as school year begins