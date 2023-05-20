ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Marty Zeller is bringing his coaching talents back to Valencia County. The former Girls’ Basketball coach at Los Lunas, where he led the Tigers to five State Titles, is now going to coach at Valencia High School.
LLS Athletic Director Wilson Holland told KRQE Sports that Zeller’s resume, integrity, and history made him a perfect fit for this job.
This past season, Zeller coached the Boys’ Basketball Team at Legacy Academy, and he led that team to the Class A State Tournament.