Youth baseball tournament scheduled despite health order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big baseball tournament is scheduled for the first weekend in April. Nearly 50 youth baseball teams are registered for the two-day event, but under the current health order, non-NMAA youth sports teams are not allowed to play.

The tournament is organized by National Championship Sports, which has a contract with Albuquerque Regional. N.C.S says the event is going to happen as scheduled. “Nothing has been said that we’re going to cancel,” said Luis Tovar, the N.C.S Event Coordinator. “If it does come to a situation where local officials don’t reopen the state in the next few days, we’re going to have to reevaluate,” said Tovar.

Tovar says they got a call from Albuquerque Regional about a month ago, asking if they’d be interested in hosting a tournament at the facility in April. Those plans were made under the impression that youth sports would be making a return in March.

Just a couple weeks ago, KRQE reported that the latest public health order only allows for amateur adult programs, colleges, professional teams and the NMAA to play sports. That leaves out the Non-NMAA Youth which still can’t have scrimmages or competition.

Tovar says they’ve heard buzz that the state could be updating the youth sports guidelines. “What we heard recently is that there was going to be some sort of announcement that would be coming out within the next seven days,” Tovar said. “I have yet to hear what the announcement is going to be, or what the guidelines will be,” he explained.

News 13 reached out to the governor’s office regarding the tournament, and the possible change in youth sports guidelines, but did not get a response. Organizers say they will cancel the event if the health order does not allow it.

If they do get the okay to host the tournament, N.C.S says they have implemented strict COVID-safe protocol including taking everyone’s temperatures, mask enforcement, and sanitizing all surfaces. No spectators would be allowed at the April 2 tournament.